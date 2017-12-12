Prescribed burns planned near east gate

Parks Canada intends to carry out prescribed burns near the east gate before the end of the month.

As part of preparations for prescribed burning operations at Fiddle River Complex and Henry House, Parks Canada fire personnel could be burning in these areas as early as today, Dec. 12.

There is potential for a small amount of smoke. There is no need to call 911 or other emergency services to report smoke. Crews and equipment may be visible along Highway 16.

Conditions permitting, Parks Canada will conduct a test burn in the Fiddle Guard unit this week and carry out a prescribed burn by the end of December, according to spokesperson Steve Young. Burning of a guard at Henry House will also take place this week in preparation for prescribed burning operations there in the spring of 2018.

These burns are part of an on-going program to restore healthy forests and grasslands and to ensure public safety through fire management.

The Fiddle River Complex, located near the East Gate to Jasper National Park, is a strategic fire break to help prevent wildfire as well as manage the movement of mountain pine beetle beyond the park boundaries and into the working forest of Alberta.

Henry House were originally burned in 1988 and re-burned in 2008 to restore open montane grassland.

People with respiratory ailments are encouraged to contact their local health professional for advice specific to their condition if they have questions, Young said. Alberta Health Services has a great fact sheet on smoke and health: https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/wf/eph/wf-eh-wildfire-smoke-and-your-health.pdf.