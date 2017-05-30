You Are Here: Home » Archive » Prescribed burn near east gate set for ignition

Prescribed burn near east gate set for ignition

Posted by: Posted date: May 30, 2017 In: Archive, Feature, News | comment : 0
Parks Canada intends to carry out a prescribed burn in the Fiddle Creek west unit beginning on May 30. Parks Canada image.

Parks Canada plans to ignite the Fiddle West prescribed fire on May 30, according to a press release.

The burn area is near the east gate of Jasper National Park, about 30 kilometres west of Hinton. The 350-hectare fire will take place along Highway 16 east of the Miette Hot Springs Road and should take one or two days to burn.

Smoke will be visible in the Hinton and Brule areas.

There is no need to call 911 or other emergency services to report smoke and Highway 16 will remain open until further notice. Speed reductions may also be in place.

A spokesperson for Parks Canada said plans to use a sprinkler system and remove some forest fuels around infrastructure to limit the spread of fire. These precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of the public, fire crews, local infrastructure and neighboring lands.  

The fire will create a natural fire guard to help prevent both wildfire and mountain pine beetle from moving beyond the Jasper National Park boundaries and into the working forest of Alberta, the press release states.

