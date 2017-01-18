Popular tobogganing areas to be closed over safety concerns

The municipality is moving swiftly to stop people from tobogganing at two popular locations in town after a risk assessment deemed the areas unfit for play.

Snape’s Hill, located along Willow Avenue, and the church hill, located on the corner of Pyramid Lake Road and Bonhomme Street, will be closed for tobogganing within days.

On Jan. 16, a risk consultant visited Jasper and strongly recommended the municipality close both areas and make improvements to Centennial Park, which will remain open for tobogganing.

Mark Fercho, the town’s chief administrative officer, acknowledged it will be difficult for some people to accept, but said ignoring the risk was simply not an option.

“We got the risk assessment done yesterday and these risks were pointed out as something we should deal with immediately,” Fercho said, during a council meeting on Jan. 17.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about understanding that there is a risk because once you start down that hill in a high speed plastic device as a small child and a big truck happens to be coming, you’re committed, there’s nothing you can do.”

Bruce Thompson, director of operations, echoed Fercho’s comments.

“It would be very awkward for us to become aware of a risk and not do anything about it,” said Thompson, adding that he isn’t aware of any legal claims against the municipality related to tobogganing.

“It isn’t that I don’t want people to have fun tobogganing, it’s just that one in a million chance that someone is going to get hurt.”

“We’ve been using these two locations for years and I think up to this point we’ve been quite fortunate.”

According to Thompson, both areas currently spill out onto roads and there is a fire hydrant on the church hill.

To close the areas he said the town will install temporary snow fences across each hill to stop people from sliding and install signage warning users that tobogganing is prohibited. The signs will also encourage people to use the hill at Centennial Park.

Mayor Richard Ireland accepted the risk assessment, but questioned how the risk associated with tobogganing differed from a bike park or a skate park.

“Risk is a part of what we do every day, but it’s a matter of what is an acceptable risk,” said Fercho, in response to the mayor’s question.

“With a skate park or a mountain bike park as long as we ensure the parks are designed and built to an industry standard and that the people going into the park are aware of the risk and use proper protective equipment and the park is properly maintained, then as a municipality we have set ourselves up where someone can do something that is a bit risky, but assumed an acceptable amount of risk.”

Coun. Gilbert Wall also questioned whether the town should be held responsible for undesignated activities in town.

“Where do you stop putting up fences and signs and where do you leave it up to personal responsibility?” asked Wall.

Fercho said administration will present the full risk assessment report to council in the near future.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca