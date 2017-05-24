Parks stops accepting permits for new events

Jasper National Park’s management team has stopped approving any new special event permits this year.

It’s not clear why the decision was made, however in a statement from Parks the agency said it is focusing on ensuring high-quality experiences for visitors.

“Parks Canada already has a number of third-party led events planned throughout the summer in Jasper National Park and is currently focused on ensuring high-quality and meaningful experiences to its visitors,” wrote Steve Young, a communications officer for Parks Canada.

“It’s important to note that events that have been managed successfully within Jasper National Park in the past do no fall under this directive.”

The news first surfaced last week after organizers for La Grande Traversée, a cross-country bike relay, were not allowed to ride through Jasper National Park.

On May 16 students from École Desrochers joined a group of other francophone students from across the country for the third segment of cross country bike relay.

To send the group off, students joined the group for a short ride from the school to Home Hardware where the group had to dismount from their bikes because they were not allowed to ride through the park on Highway 16.

Undeterred, the group got back on their bikes just beyond the east gate before riding 100 km east towards Edmonton.

Laurent Brisebois, founder and general manager of the event, said he was told by Parks Canada the agency made its decision because it expects to see a spike in visitation and an increase in traffic for Canada 150.

“It was a bit of a disappointment because we’ve been riding through national parks every year. This is the first year we’ve gone up to Jasper, but we’ve been riding through Banff every year and it’s never been a problem,” said Brisebois.

Despite his disappointment he said he understood Parks Canada’s decision.

“The last thing we want is for people and motor vehicles to start not liking cyclists because we’re blocking the road,” said Brisebois. “I hope next year we will be able to ride it.”