Parks evicting 33-year resident

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Unable to sell, Stef Dolan is in ‘need to reside’ limbo In the same week stakeholders in town are discussing housing to attract and retain residents, a local woman is alleging Parks Canada is removing her from Jasper after 33 years.

Stef Dolan, 52, moved to Jasper in 1985. She says she worked full-time in Jasper for nearly two decades before choosing to work near Hinton at the Teck Coal mine, starting in 2003.

She took the mining job post-divorce as a way to care for her family.

“I didn’t want to raise my daughter in poverty, and I wanted to stay in Jasper… to co-parent with the father,” says Dolan. She said economic opportunities in the town aside from Parks Canada or CN are slim to none. “It’s why I took the job outside the park.”

Dolan owns the trailer she bought in 2001 while employed by the municipality, she says, but leases the land from Parks Canada.

She alleges that some 23 years ago, Parks Canada determined none of the trailers on Cabin Creek had property leases, and charged residents $18,000 each for 22-year property leases.

Dolan says she received the lease with the purchase of her home 16 years ago.

In March 2017, the lease came up for renewal, and Parks Canada began reviewing individual situations in the trailer court. Dolan says it was at this time her “need to reside” came into question.

She has been residing in her home as a “financer” ever since, she says, as her situation currently sits in limbo. Dolan says even if she wanted to, she can’t sell her home without a property lease.

Dolan says she hopes Parks Canada will come to some type of settlement, and recognize her need to reside.

“I no longer work in Jasper, but I put down roots here,” says Dolan. “I raised a family.”

That family includes 17 people who live and work in Jasper.

Parks Canada pointed to the National Parks of Canada Lease and Licence of Occupation Regulations posted online when asked for comment.

One way to establish need to reside in Jasper is employment, but another way is to establish family locally.

However, based on the regulations, Dolan says her family situation doesn’t fit Parks Canada’s need to reside clause either. Dolan alleges the need to reside clause has a narrow definition of family, and with a changing society, her family just doesn’t meet the criteria.

Dolan is now divorced from her husband. Her daughter is now an adult, but medical professionals advised that her daughter live with family, she says.

“The only family that could keep me in town is an adult that I am cohabitating with. As a single parent that does not date, it will never happen,” says Dolan. “Living with another adult who has a need to reside cannot be more important than caring for a child with another adult.”

Now, almost a year since her need to reside has come under scrutiny, Dolan says there is no end in sight.

While Parks Canada hasn’t given her an eviction notice, Dolan says they won’t give her a lease renewal on her home until she establishes a need to reside under the current rules, either.

She says it’s the rules that should change.

“This situation could have happened when my girl was 10 years old,” says Dolan. “My issue is the clause’s very narrow definition of family. My relationship with my daughter’s father may have failed, but our family did not,” she says.

But as uncertainty looms, Dolan also acknowledged the worst-case scenario.

“I have no intention of moving to Hinton… It isn’t my community, and it doesn’t appeal to me,” says Dolan. “So if I lose the fight and I have to go, I’m losing my house and my employment, because I’m starting somewhere else.”

Parks Canada will not comment on specific situations, according to Jasper National Park spokesperson Steve Young.

“All people living in national park communities must meet eligible residency requirements as set out in the National Parks of Canada Lease and Licence of Occupation Regulations,” Young said in an email. “These regulations are an important part of a legislative framework enabling Parks Canada to fulfill its mandate, while ensuring an adequate supply of housing is available to people who need to work and live within the boundaries of national parks.

“Without acceptable substantiating information of eligible residency, Parks Canada cannot consent to lease issuance, renewal or replacement.”