Parks burning near East Gate of Jasper National Park

As part of site preparations for future prescribed burning operations, Parks Canada fire personnel will be burning near the East Gate to Jasper National Park, just over 30 kilometres west of Hinton, as early as Thursday, January 25.

Conditions permitting, Parks Canada will conduct a test burn in the Fiddle Guard unit this week and complete the fireguard in the following days.

Smoke

Smoke may be visible in the Hinton and Brule areas and along Highway 16.

There is no need to call 911 or other emergency services to report smoke. Crews and equipment may be visible along Highway 16.

People with respiratory ailments are encouraged to contact their local health professional for advice specific to their condition if they have questions. For additional information, check this Alberta Health Services Fact Sheet or call HealthLink Alberta at 1-866-408-LINK.

For smoke and air quality alerts visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.

Background

The Fiddle Complex, located near the East Gate to Jasper National Park, is a strategic fire break to help prevent wildfire as well as manage the movement of mountain pine beetle beyond the park boundaries.

In the spring of 2017, Parks Canada fire crews carried out a prescribed burn in one of four Fiddle River Complex units. Another unit, known as the Fiddle Guard, was partially harvested along parallel fireguard lines to reduce the complexity of future prescribed burn operations.

This work is part of an on-going program to restore healthy forests and grasslands and ensure public safety through fire management.