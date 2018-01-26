ParioPlan starts filling in the blanks in Jasper

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

For the first time since naming its next three development sites, the Jasper Community Housing Corporation (JCHC) has tangible site plans at its disposal.

Last week the professional land use planning and design consulting firm brought in by the JCHC came to town to present potential housing models for each of the three proposed sites.

ParioPlan spent one full day workshopping each site: Connaught, Bear Hill and the current RCMP building, brainstorming and flexing ideas with Parks Canada, the municipality and other stakeholders, and holding open houses for the public.

Jasper town Councillor and JCHC board member Paul Butler attended all three days of workshops. He says while construction remains a ways off, the workshops were an indication of the town’s progress in relation to the housing crunch.

“The three-day process went a long way toward clarifying the needs of the community with respect to housing type, form and function as well as target demographics. We’re also closer in terms of understanding the extent of housing need,” he said. “Affordability is a major concern and we need to understand how to achieve it. Part of the equation to achieve affordability is through density in order to minimize the impact of high land values, and this process went a long way toward exploring densification options and opportunities.

“When affordability means housing at less than market value, some level of government is usually there absorbing part of that differential and we need to understand what that might look like.”

Each business invited to the private daytime sessions paid a per-unit fee to participate in the workshops, based on the number of units each business was potentially interested in buying.

Representatives from Tourism Jasper, Representatives from Chamber of Commerce, etc. were invited for all three days. For the first two days of the Charrette that dealt mainly with staff housing, all participating business owners that paid and registered were invited. For the third day that dealt with seniors’ housing, a few seniors who responded to the original ads in the paper were chosen by the municipality along with experts who worked closely with seniors such as community services, the local priest, manager at Alpine Seniors’ Lodge Facility and Pine Grove Seniors’ Manor, the local occupational therapist, etc) to provide accurate insights on the various types of seniors’ within Jasper.

Among the things to be decided in 2018 is how each new development will be run: whether they are owned directly by the JCHC, are sold to private businesses for staff accommodation, or if one or all of them are established as a co-op, whether the JCHC oversees the process, etc.

The evening workshops gave attendees an opportunity to brainstorm ideas relating to housing on each site, and express concerns in other notable areas, according to Fercho.

For example, if a concept didn’t work congruently with Parks Canada policy or legislation, a Parks representative was on-hand to express potential impediments, and offer potential solutions. Another example, would-be residents expressed their wants in a future home, and potential limitations they may experience in various housing situations.

Though considered by most in the room to be a step in the right direction, ParioPlan’s presentations don’t mean construction is right around the corner.

Parks Canada hasn’t officially released any of the three sites for development to the JCHC. Fercho says ParioPlan will refine its designs with input taken from the workshops. Once that happens, he says JCHC will move ahead with an official proposal to Parks Canada for land release. JCHC said its aim was to submit a proposal to Parks in March.

Parks Canada says a rough timeline to go through the necessary steps would be between three to four years from the proposal’s approval to resident occupancy.

“Once we have the design work (finalized), we can start looking at zoning, lot size… site servicing cost, (Parks Canada) land release fees,” says Fercho. “Then we can find out how much per unit that costs, and then we know if we have a (feasible) project.”

It’s possible other parcels of land will come into the picture, too, Fercho said.

Three private organizations are currently evaluating properties, and assessing whether construction of housing on private lands would be possible, according to Fercho. Private development could happen on a more rapid timeline.