Parallel Paths

Social media and airwaves are confusing, clogged with opposition to the proposed Icefields Trail, which will parallel the Icefields Parkway from Jasper to the Columbia Icefield. Every planned kilometer is smeared with controversy and hypocrisy.

I must confess it’s taken me awhile to corral the courage needed to respond. Am I afraid of backlash? No, it’s time to react and inject some lucid trail thoughts into park users who love trails and all the wonderful emotions and experiences which trails thankfully gift back, without prejudice or judgment.

Recently, I was running on the Pyramid Trail, a superb trail artery which parallels the road up to Pyramid Lake. I was trotting along in my own mind, my footsteps carefree, no worries in my winter tights; I glanced through the trees to see; Patricia Lake and surrounding mountains swathed in winter wonder, insane blue and diamond white. The road was busy, cars filled with vacuum occupants, looking through the glass in the warmth of the vehicle. I wondered what they were seeing, feeling, or hearing.

On the parallel path in the woods, I could taste the snappy bite of the January air, smell the earthy linger of pines, and hear the loud crunch of cold snow. Again, I wondered, what were they seeing, hearing or feeling? Sure the Icefields Trail is grander, more elaborate and costly, but we have to imagine, to defend the emotion and the quality of experience in a parallel path.

The predicted responses on proposed new trails are; “waste of money, stupid, no one will use it, nothin’ wrong with the old trail, not in my backyard, who’s going to maintain it, what about the animals and the money should be spent elsewhere.” A familiar tune?

The Icefields Trail will follow an intimate, more meandering course relatively parallel to the existing highway. Human history, animals and mountain magnificence will lift their heads and share unique stories, seldom seen vistas and experiences.

Many lament and wish millions could be spent on backcountry trails and lost bridges which deny access to special wilderness. We all still have to fight for this and shout out support for ongoing maintenance, planning, user input and volunteer involvement. If the government wants to dole out millions for a trail which parallels the Icefields Parkway, I’m going to optimistically get dirty and encourage all Canadians to stop grumbling, get involved and support all trails in JNP.

Loni Klettl