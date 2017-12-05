Pair of suspended drivers snagged in Jasper

Jasper RCMP officers found two drivers to be suspended in separate stops less than 12 hours apart.

One of the drivers, a 41-year-old from Morinville, was also charged with impaired driving after failing breath tests at the roadside and the Jasper detachment on Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle for a license plate infraction on Connaught Drive and found the driver from Medicine Hat had a suspended license; he was charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

“Although impaired driving is an important safety focus year round, the RCMP typically sees an increase during the month of December, mostly due to the numerous Christmas parties taking place all over town,” Const. Patrick Vallee wrote in a press release. “The Jasper RCMP, along with its law enforcement partners, will be out in full force during the month of December to ensure safe driving behaviours of all motorists, with added focus on impaired drivers.”

Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence. Drivers like the one from Morinville see their vehicles impounded for at least three days and as both stories show, possibly much longer, their license suspended, also for at least three days.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Vallee said. “If you plan an evening out, make sure to plan a safe ride home. The Jasper RCMP also encourages you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired. Together, we can make a difference.”