Oil runs dry: no prospects camp in ‘18

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

The Edmonton Oilers Summer Prospect Camp, which has become a staple in the Jasper community, will not return in 2018.

“Plans for development camp are not finalized at this time, however the Oilers will not be making the trip to Jasper this summer,” J.J. Hebert, senior director of hockey communications and media relations, said in an email to the Fitzhugh. “Whenever development camp was held in Jasper, we were greeted with open arms and thoroughly enjoyed our experience.”

Jasper CAO Mark Fercho said the cancellation was not the municipality’s choice. He played down the impact of losing the event, noting it takes place during the busy season here and would be more sorely missed if it were filling hotel rooms during the winter.

The camp brings with it in charity events including a tailgate party in the arena parking lot prior to the prospect game, and a golf tournament at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in support of the MS Society of Canada, spearheaded locally by fire chief Greg Van Tighem and other volunteers.

“It’s unfortunate, particularly for the kids, as it was such a great community hockey event,” Van Tighem said. “We are all very sad to see it cancelled.”

This year’s tournament had 40 spots available to the public to play alongside the team’s prospects, coaches and management, including general manager Peter Chiarelli and head coach Todd McLellan.

“We organized and hosted the pregame and game day activities, ticket sales and post-game tailgate BBQ and Beer Garden,” Van Tighem said. “These prospect camp activities raised $2,000 last year… But I still have a number of other projects lined up for next year’s fundraising.”

This year 36 rookies took part in the prospect camp in Jasper from July 2–5, with a local highlight being the prospect game at the weekend’s conclusion.

Oilers fans got a treat in seeing blue-chip prospect Kailer Yamamoto in action. He went on to make the National Hockey League (NHL) club in September, where he played the nine-game maximum for the Oilers before being sent down to Spokane.

By sending Yamamoto to the Western Hockey League, the Oilers avoided triggering his three-year entry-level contract and saved the $925,000 per season that would have come with it.

The Oilers currently sit second-last in the Pacific Division at 11-14-0-2 with 24 points.