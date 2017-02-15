NPN: Canada 150, Family Day edition

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, the Government of Canada invites Canadians to experience nature and learn more about our history. Family Day is a great opportunity to get out there and enjoy winter in Jasper National Park (JNP).

To help mark the occasion, Parks Canada’s interpretive staff will be on hand at Marmot Meadows (just South of Jasper on Highway 93) offering complimentary chili, live entertainment, a sugar shack and a delicious Canada 150 cake from noon to 3 p.m. both on Feb. 18 and 19.

On top of all that, a special schedule of educational and fun activities has also been put in place for the Family Day weekend at Marmot Meadows.

Dark sky stories

First Nations Dark Sky stories are observations that were shared through story and ceremony, interlinking the sky, the land and the people with timeless understandings that foster traditional values, strengths and wisdom. This interactive storytelling program will take place inside our tipi with bannock and tea.

Dark sky snowshoe-night vision edition

Immerse yourself and experience the star-rich dark skies or moonlit skies of JNP and learn all about some of the nocturnal adaptations that help the animals of the park (including us!) see in the dark.

Learn to snowshoe

Snowshoeing is one of the best ways to get around the valley bottoms and shallow slopes of JNP. The best part? It’s not even that hard! We will cover all the basics from what a snowshoe does, their cultural significance, how to walk with them, how to dress for winter weather, and how to look for terrain hazards. When you’ve learned all you can we’ll put it to the test with a snowshoe race.

Learn to winter camp

Feeling adventurous this winter? Park interpreters will be sharing their knowledge of winter camping in both the front country and backcountry. You will also learn winter camping safety, what gear to bring, how to layer properly, what food to bring and various tools you may need along the way. If the thought of winter camping has left you freezing in the past drop by and talk to us. Don’t worry, we have tea and hot chocolate on hand to keep you warm.

Wildlife camera safari

Take a peek into the world of wildlife research in JNP. You will use some of the equipment our experts use, visit a wildlife camera site and learn how these tools help us better understand the park’s wildlife populations.

Fat biking demos

Mountain biking in winter? You betcha! Freewheel Cycle will be at Marmot Meadows with their fleet of rental fat bikes for you to try for free. Explore the meadows at your own pace and learn from the best as you try out this exciting winter sport.

Fire Starting and Bannock Bake

Learn a few outdoor winter skills, like how to start a fire with flint and steel using natural materials, then cook your own bannock on a stick for a tasty treat. We invite you to bring your own treats to roast over the fire as well. The fire will stay lit for most of the afternoon. We’ll provide the hot chocolate and tea.

Marmot Meadows weekend schedule

Friday, Feb. 17:

Dark sky stories

8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18:

Learn to snowshoe

11 a.m.

Learn to winter camp

1-3 p.m.

Wildlife camera safari

3 p.m.

Dark sky snowshoe-night vision edition

8 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 19:

Learn to snowshoe

11 a.m.

Fat biking demos

12-3 p.m.

Fire starting & bannock bake

1 p.m.

Wildlife camera safari

3 p.m.

Dark sky stories

8 p.m.

Monday, Feb 20:

Learn to snowshoe

11 a.m.

Fire starting & bannock bake

1 p.m.

