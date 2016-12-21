NPN: Campground reservations open Jan 10 for JNP

If you were looking to attend a popular, must-see concert, you wouldn’t think to show up to the venue without having previously purchased your tickets. You would likely huddle around your computer, waiting for the tickets to be released that first day and book them as soon as you could to ensure that you don’t miss out.

The same rule applies for summer campground sites in Jasper National Park. Parks Canada always strives to ensure visitors have a positive experience when they come to Jasper, as for some it may be a once in a lifetime visit. Make sure you have a reservation and that you plan ahead and book early. The fact that Parks Canada is a centerpiece in the Canada 150 celebrations makes this more important than ever before.

Jasper National Park has more than 1,800 campsites and the reality is that for most of the summer, these campsites are full. However, as part of the preparations for Canada 150, Parks Canada is pleased to be opening a number of Jasper campgrounds early in May and closing them later in September to provide visitors with more opportunities to experience Jasper National Park.

Mark your calendar for Jan. 10, 2017 at 8 a.m. MST, as the Parks Canada Reservation System (reservations.pc.gc.ca) opens for front country camping reservations in Jasper National Park. Last year, in the first two hours of opening day almost 4,000 reservations had been made and summer long weekends were sold out, so be sure to book your favourite campsites early for 2017.

If you prefer the backwoods experience, Jasper National Park has more than 100 backcountry campgrounds, ranging from an easy five km stroll to a 10-day hiking trip into remote wilderness. Backcountry reservations begin on Jan, 25, 2017 at 8 a.m. MST. Areas such as Maligne Lake, the Skyline trail and the Brazeau loop book up extremely quickly so reservations are a must.

Campground Operating Dates

Whistlers: May 3-October 9

Wapiti: May 3-October 9

Wabasso: May 17-September 17

Pocohontas: May 17-September 17

Snaring River: May 17-September 24

Kerkeslin: June 21-September 1

Honeymoon Lake: May 17-September 24

Jonas Creek: May 17-September 24

Columbia Icefield: May 17-October 9

Wilcox: May 31-September 24

Icefields Centre RVs and Trailers: March 31-October 30

