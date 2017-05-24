New Jasper town council schedule

Municipal council has adjusted its schedule for the end of May and the month of June to accommodate absences and ensure there are enough councillors for quorum.

On May 30 council will hold a regular council meeting at 1:30 p.m. in the council chambers located at 500 Robson Street.

Meetings on June 6 and June 20 have been cancelled.

Instead, a regular council meeting will be held on June 13 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a committee-of-the-whole meeting June 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The schedule will return to normal in July with council meetings held the first and third Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. and committee-of-the-whole meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 9:30 a.m.

For more information visit the municipality’s website.