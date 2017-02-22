National Parks News: Update on infrastructure work

With an influx of visitors expected to visit Jasper National Park in 2017 Parks Canada has spent the past several months getting some of its most popular visitor attractions ready for Canadians who want to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation by visiting national parks and national historic sites.

In Jasper National Park, easy trails like the Lake Annette Loop and Trail 7 along the Athabasca River, as well as the Valley of the Five Lakes day use area, had considerable work done in 2016 and are ready to receive visitors. The new docks at Lake Annette and Fifth Lake are great for taking spectacular photos, doing yoga, and boating. Guests staying at Whistlers Campground will enjoy a new amphitheatre that offers indoor space for poor weather days and a better shaded screen so interpretive programs can start earlier in the evenings.

Parks Canada will continue to upgrade its infrastructure across the country so Canadians can continue to experience the outdoors and connect with nature. This year, Jasper National Park starts the third year of its infrastructure renewal program. The construction you will see around the park is part of the largest investment in infrastructure in Parks Canada’s history. The agency is investing $3 billion dollars over five years to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada. These projects will ensure the quality and reliability of visitor facilities and make it easier for visitors and residents to enjoy their favourite places in the park.

Renovations have started on the washrooms at Wabasso and Pocahontas campgrounds to improve comfort for guests. Road repairs will also be done to outlying roads inside Wabasso and Wapiti campgrounds to make getting in and out of campsites easier.

Last fall, work started at the Mount Edith Cavell day use area to move the parking lot access road out of the high-risk flood zone and will continue this spring and summer. Due to the construction at this popular site, there will be fewer parking spaces. To manage access for the general public, Parks Canada will put traffic control measures in place. Details will be publicized in the coming weeks – watch this space.

Highway safety improvements will be a big part of the work again this year. Motorists can expect to encounter bridge rehabilitation at Athabasca East, Fiddle, Snaring, and Clairvaux bridges. There will be a couple of days of wrap-up work on the Miette Bridge. Parks Canada will continue its intersection safety work at the Transfer Station, Palisades, and Maligne Roads. This year, traffic lights will also be installed at the intersection of Maligne Road and Highway 16. New passing lanes will be added on Highway 16 and road reconstruction will be done on Marmot Road, Pyramid Lake Road, Old Fort Point Road, and Sixth Bridge Road. Paving and rock scaling will take place on Highway 16 along with paving work on Highway 93, Snaring Road, and Palisades Road.

Due to the large number of visitors and campground guests expected in Jasper in 2017, no paving, rock scaling, or intersection work will be done between June 29 and Sept. 5 on Highway 16 and 93. During this period, bridge and passing lane work will stop the Thursday before long weekends and resume the following Tuesday.

A great trip starts with good planning

The latest road conditions for Jasper National Park are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All it takes is a quick on-line trip to www.511.alberta.ca – or download the free Alberta511 app onto your smart phone. The information for the park is updated by Parks Canada staff directly so you have the most to up-to-date information before you begin your travel in or out of the park. All main and secondary roads in Jasper National Park area now covered by Alberta 511.

Here are some other useful tips:

For the most up-to-date road information on the British Columbia side of the park, check www.DriveBC.ca or dial 1-800-550-4997.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Plan for your own comfort by taking along water and some snacks.

If you can, plan your travel for early in the day or in the evening when traffic volumes are lower.

Share this information with your guests before they travel to Jasper.

The safety of motorists and workers is Parks Canada’s primary concern. Please respect all posted road signs and reduced speed zones.

To make the most of your stay in Jasper National Park, visit pc.gc.ca/jasper for trip planning information.

Thank you for you patience during the construction.

