Movie of the Month: Jean of the Joneses

The life of 25-year-old Jean Jones and her multi-generational, middle-class Jamaican-American family of strong-minded yet loving women, comes to an arresting stop when her estranged grandfather dies on the doorstep of the family’s brownstone home during a Sunday dinner.

Tensions rise and old conflicts come to a boil as Jean uncovers the family’s buried secrets. Throughout the film, the Jones women face their divorces, infidelities, and past transgressions. In particular, Jean faces the tough truths of her career and her crippling inability to move on from a past relationship to the love staring her right in the face.

The semi-autobiographical screenplay was the first script to be penned by writer-director Stella Meghie, and received critical acclaim upon its release in March.

“This later-than-usual coming-of-age tale takes its cues from both Woody Allen’s self-indulgent worlds and the literary panache of Zadie Smith, but remains original in its darkly funny perspective on the contemporary black experience and that universal feeling of having lived a third of your life but still being no closer to figuring it out,” read a review of the film in the Globe and Mail.

The film will be screened at the Chaba Theatre on Feb. 2. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for Jasper Film Club members and $10 for non-members.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca