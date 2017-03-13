Mother and daughter killed in crash

A 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash on Highway 16 approximately 15 kilometres east of Jasper, March 11.

According to police, the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. between a van and a truck. Two occupants of the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

An eight-year-old boy in the van was not injured and a 56-year-old woman suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants of the van were from B.C.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man from Calgary was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Highway 16 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. Officers continue to investigate with the assistance of an RCMP collision analyst. All possible contributing factors are being considered.

