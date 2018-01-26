More visible FireSmart work in Jasper Saturday

From the municipality:

Highly visible work will commence Saturday, January 27 in zones 5 and 6 of the map (behind the RCMP detachment building and the Mountain Park Co-ops). Crews will work seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays), falling trees using chainsaws and burning 10-20 debris piles per day.

There is no need to call 911 or other emergency services to report smoke.

At this point there are no official trail closures, however, temporary trail closures of a few hours are expected along the Discovery Trail and connecting trails. Parks Canada will update its Trail Condition Report to reflect possible closures.

This project will target pine beetle affected trees and other forest fuel located within approximately 250 meters of residential areas.

Following this stage of work, the next expected work areas are zones 7,8 and 9 of the map (behind Stone Mountain Village). Further updates will follow.

For more information on the project please view the full January FireSmart Newsletter.