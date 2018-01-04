Monika Schaefer arrested in Germany: B’nai Brith

Monika Schaefer has been arrested in Germany, according to B’nai Brith Canada.

According to a Toronto-based spokesperson Munich police have confirmed Schaefer, a Holocaust denier, was arrested. They are waiting on more specific information related to why she was taken into custody.

A post on a German extreme right-wing blog claimed she was arrested during a break in the trial of Holocaust denier Sylvia Stolz on Jan. 3. The Fitzhugh has not been able to corroborate this account.

“Supporters of Schaefer are explicitly blaming B’nai Brith Canada for her arrest,” the release read. “B’nai Brith had filed complaints against Schaefer with German officials because of her antisemitic incitement.”

Schaefer gained notoriety in July of 2016 after publishing a YouTube video in which she described the Holocaust as “the most persistent lie in all of history.”

“Antisemitism has no place in Canadian politics or Canadian universities, and we will continue to work, even across borders, to ensure that racism and bigotry find no haven in Canada.”