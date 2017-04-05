You Are Here: Home » Archive » Mixed bonspiel just what the doctor ordered

Mixed bonspiel just what the doctor ordered

Posted date: April 05, 2017
Fred and Marianna Greenhough and Kevin (throwing) as well as team mate Jolene Tym won the A final at the Jasper mixed curling bonspiel April 2. C. Gilbert photo.

A foursome of curlers who scrubbed the ice in actual scrubs went home to Edmonton with bragging rights last weekend.

Jasper’s annual mixed bonspiel, held at the curling club March 31-April 2, featured an A, B, and C division final on Sunday afternoon.

Fred and Marianna Greenhough and Kevin and Jolene Tym shone throughout the weekend, beating out another out-of-town squad, Leduc’s Jack rink, in the A final.

The runners-up in the A final were Darrell and Charlene Jack and Connie and Doug Lunde, who posed for a photo with Jasper ice maker Wally Kortzman after the championship game. The event marked Kortzman’s final bonspiel after 27 years as an ice maker.

