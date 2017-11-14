Member of French national ski team dies on Alberta hill

A member of the French national ski team was killed in a crash while training in Alberta for the upcoming World Cup season.

David Poisson, 35, died as a result of injuries received after the he caught an edge and crashed through safety netting into a tree at Nakiska Ski Hill Monday morning.

Medical personal and team doctor were at the scene immediately after the accident but were unable to resuscitate him, according to RCMP.

Nakiska is Alpine Canada’s official ski training facility; several other nations train there as well.

Condolences were expressed via social media by the host resort, Alpine Canada and others.

“Poisson was a respected and accomplished athlete on the World Cup tour ever since his debut in 2004,” the International Ski Federation posted online.

Poisson competed at the Vancouver and Sochi games and won a World Cup bronze in Austria in 2013. He was a podium finisher at the Santa Caterina World Cup downhill in 2015.