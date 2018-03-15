Mayor questions cannabis, budget committees

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

Mayor Richard Ireland said Tuesday he wonders whether the town is wheel-spinning with a pair of recent proposals.

Ireland offered the rebuke at a committee of the whole meeting on March 13 after CAO Mark Fercho presented for a second week in a row a brief report about a proposed cannabis working group.

The group would “research, analyze and prepare recommendations for Council consideration on the sale and use of cannabis in Jasper. Members of the working group would include councillors, municipal staff, RCMP, Parks Canada, Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce and other community partners Council may deem appropriate,” according to a town report, but the mayor is not sure why.

“It is unclear to me what we plan to achieve and what input that group will have on council’s decisions and how effective that would be,” he said. “I’m not opposed to the notion but … I don’t want to invite people to expend their valuable time and effort simply to inform council on items when council will make the decision anyway.”

He said if the group is formed, Parks should be at the table.

“It seems to me the issue is not going to be with respect to retail (which the town will be more involved in regulating), the issue ultimately will be some sort of social conflict over consumption,” the mayor continued. “We live in, as Parks says, a three-valley confluence and despite what happens in town, it’s those public areas outside of town, the trails, picnic areas, campgrounds … I have no idea what is going to happen out there but consumption is likely to lead to social conflict. If we don’t have Parks Canada at the table to help figure out what’s going to happen even though it’s not in our jurisdiction, it’s certainly going to impact our community.”

Fercho said there would be some things council would have to deal with at a policy level in terms of sale and use.

“We need to get started on that work, for sure.”

too many committees

Ireland expressed a similar concern over another proposal from the same report calling for a new standing subcommittee of councillors and municipal staff appointed by the CAO to discuss budget and policy items.

Ireland worried the group would duplicate the work of the committee of the whole (CotW), which meets on alternate Tuesdays to council. It’s the same group of people, all members of Jasper council including the mayor, but when they’re sitting as CotW, they don’t make final decisions and the discussions tend to be longer and more detailed. Council meetings are more focused on making binding decisions on items that have already been reviewed at length the week previous.

So, the new budget and policy committee would report to council, and the CotW would report to council.

“I’m not convinced that this is an effective use of council’s time,” Ireland said.

Fercho said he worked within a similar sub-committee system before arriving in Jasper and admitted he found those surroundings more comfortable than how it works with the binary CotW-council system.

“What we’ve done here is attempt to ask a question and we’ve heard the answer,” he said. “It seems to me it’s fairly clear there’s some work to do.”

Coun. Paul Butler echoed Ireland’s concern over time commitment. Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empy and Coun. Bert Journault said their concern was more with how big-ticket items are presented to council for decision. The waterslide they recently agreed to replace at the Aquatic Centre to the tune of about $600,000 was used as an example more than once.

“We’d like to see more information behind the big-ticket items,” Kelleher-Empy said. “I think that’s where some of the frustration from council lies.”