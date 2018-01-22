Marmot millwright heralded as hero

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Kyle Brown may not have known it, but he only had minutes to spare.

The 31-year-old Marmot Basin millwright is being credited for saving a life on Friday after running into his neighbour’s burning house and pulling the senior citizen to safety.

He told the Fitzhugh on Monday he only did what he hopes anyone would have done in his position.

“It was just one of those things. You don’t even really think about it,” Brown, the five-year Jasper resident said. “It just kind of happens. You just go.”

The fire at 301 Geikie St. was called in shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 12. It did “fairly substantial” damage to the bungalow, according to Jasper fire chief Greg Van Tighem. The cause is still under investigation.

Brown was sitting in his living room when his roommate burst through the front door, he says.

“I glanced across the street and could see the fire coming out the right side (of the house), out of one of her windows,” says Brown. “I grabbed my phone and dialed 9-1-1, while I was on the phone with them I grabbed my shoes to step out front.”

Before Brown could give emergency personnel an address, he says the dispatcher asked him if the fire was at 301 Geikie.

“I said it was, and they told me they already had a call from the person at the house,” says Brown. “I looked down the street and didn’t see any fire trucks headed toward us yet. I ran across the street to her house and the front door was open already. I shouted in, and I heard someone call back.”

Brown entered the home and had out to her once more, he says, as it had become difficult to see due to the dense smoke.

“There was fire all over, to the right (west) of the house,” says Brown.

Eventually he found an elderly woman in the living room, he says, as she had fallen in between a couch and the coffee table.

She was still on the phone with 9-1-1.

“I helped her up and got one of her arms over my shoulder, and carried her out front,” he said. His roommate caught up to him, and helped get her across the street and into their house. Other neighbours joined the effort, too.

About three to seven minutes passed before a couple of small explosions came from within the house, Brown said.

Another witness emailed the Fitzhugh a photo of what appeared to be an oxygen tank in the snow across the street from the home.

Van Tighem says it took 19 responders and four vehicles, including the department’s aerial ladder truck, to put out the fire.

Though it’s never recommended for citizens to put their own lives at risk, Van Tighem says it can make the difference in split-second scenarios.

“Kyle should be commended for his actions, as they were beneficial in getting her to safety. She’s fortunate. It worked out very well for her that he was there,” he said. “It’s a tough thing when someone risks their own safety. It’s always a judgment call. This instance was positive.”

Once the fire department confirmed everyone’s safety on scene, the main goal was to protect the neighbouring house, Van Tighem says.

While a few people have expressed the availability of counseling to Brown after such a traumatic event, he says he’s feeling fine, and he’d do the same thing in a repeat situation.

“In the end it worked out. It could have been so much worse… Though she lost a lot… But the timing was impeccable.” says Brown. “For a tragedy, and everything to go so right… If my roommate hadn’t come home at the exact moment she did, it might have been a few more minutes before anyone noticed.

“It would have been too late.”