Marmot gets retro

Marmot Basin wrapped up the season in style, May 7.

Donning outfits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, dozens of skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for retro day to mark the end of the 2016/2017 season.

Between laps, Marmot held a mid-mountain fashion show allowing those in attendance to strut their stuff. Jeremiah Lepine, who was dressed in a onesie, took home first place, winning a mid-week season pass.

The Athabasca Barnburner was also on hand to keep the party alive playing a second, unscheduled, gig on Sunday after playing a day earlier.

The ski hill got off to a slow start in November, postponing its opening day by a week and a half, but thanks to colder temperatures and a consistent amount of precipitation in the second half of the season Marmot Basin was able to extend the season by an extra week to May 7.

In March, Marmot recorded 160 centimetres of snow followed by over 100 cm of snow in April. As of May 7 the hill accumulated 494 cm of snow over the course of the season, which opened on Nov. 23.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca