Marmot Basin opens Tres Hombres for 2017-18 season
Deep, steep and wide open.
That’s how Marmot Basin is describing Tres Hombres – 18 hectares and 1,204 vertical feet of ski area it plans to open during the 2017-18 season.
Jasper’s ski area made the announcement at a ceremony in Edmonton on Wednesday.
The Tres Hombres area features five “big” runs, seven black diamonds and the newly crowned longest uninterrupted fall line on the mountain.
“There’s a lot to be excited about with the opening of Marmot Basin’s Tres Hombres,” a press release read. “This advanced terrain has long been coveted by locals and visitors alike. With powder-filled bowls and chutes that descend 367 vertical metres (1,204 ft.), this will be Marmot Basin’s longest, uninterrupted fall-line. The five (5) Tres Hombres runs are accessed from the top of the Paradise quad chair and have an average slope angle of 32.13° with the steepest sections at 45°.”
With a run length of almost 700 metres, Tres Hombres is equivalent to three times the length of Charlies Bowl. Turns galore.
“Tres Hombres will open for the season once all of the required fencing and gates are in place and the area deemed safe to ski by the Marmot Basin avalanche control and safety team.”