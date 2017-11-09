Marmot Basin opens Tres Hombres for 2017-18 season

Deep, steep and wide open.

That’s how Marmot Basin is describing Tres Hombres – 18 hectares and 1,204 vertical feet of ski area it plans to open during the 2017-18 season.

Jasper’s ski area made the announcement at a ceremony in Edmonton on Wednesday.

The Tres Hombres area features five “big” runs, seven black diamonds and the newly crowned longest uninterrupted fall line on the mountain.