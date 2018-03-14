March melt pushes loggers off Jasper Pyramid Bench

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

About 100 people gathered for the 2018 Parks Canada forum on Tuesday night.

All heard Jasper National Park superintendent Alan Fehr summarize 2017 as he did for the business community a week earlier. About a dozen people had questions for him afterward on subjects ranging from wildlife mortality to planned road and trail closures, including Edith Cavell Road starting April 1, to ethics and the need to reside clause.

Those in attendance, including Yellowhead MP Jim Eglinski, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and other members of council, Jasper Trail Alliance chair Loni Klettl and Jasper Environmental Alliance chair Jill Seaton also got a zoomed-in lookahead at what the mechanical logging planned for the Pyramid Bench has in store for one of their favourite playgrounds from Parks research conservation manager Dave Argument.

Or had in store, until the thaw came. The work planned for an area stretching from the community fireguard around Cottonwood Slough as far as Riley and Patricia Lake on the west side of Pyramid Lake Road would have started on March 12 and continued as long as the ground was frozen.

Sending forestry equipment in now would cause “permanent ground damage” according to Argument.

If the thaw is here to stay, work won’t resume until this winter. The area to be thinned out contains but is not limited to zones that have been set for prescribed burns since 2008. The narrow set of conditions Parks needs to light one so close to a populated area have so far failed to materialize and a decade later, some sort of fuel management has to take place.

“It’s not a clear cut,” Argument said. Instead, all of the mature and beetle-killed pine will be removed, as will most of the mature spruce trees, which are more likely to blow over without the pine to break the wind, and are a source of wildfire fuel standing or otherwise.

Mature aspen stands will be left alone.

“The result will be a mosaic,” he said. “It will be a much more open landscape than we’re used to. Once the beetle has passed, natural succession will take over and the bench will change again.”

Some sightlines will improve. Some trails will be closed while equipment is in use but Argument said there would be no significant change to the enduring trail layout. More sunlight reaching the forest floor means elk, deer and other wildlife will find more of what they like to eat, as will bears, as berries and other low lying shrubs are no longer left to be happy in the shade.

“We will be monitoring for human-wildlife interaction and overall wildlife profiles.”