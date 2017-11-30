Man charged after bestie’s jaw broken in Jasper

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

A man from Sherwood Park appeared in court last week after allegedly breaking his best friend’s jaw during an April stay at the Tonquin Inn.

Keith Chivers is charged with aggravated assault. The charge has not been proven in court. A preliminary hearing into his case was held on Nov. 23, when court heard Chivers set out for Jasper on a second ski trip with friend Jerrod Schaaf on April 27 of this year.

Crown prosecutor Phil Lefeuvre questioned Schaaf on the nature of his relationship with Chivers.

“Keith has always been like a brother… I had just gotten back from travelling,” Schaaf, 45, testified from Mexico via Closed-Circuit Television. “We’ve been best friends since Grade 3.”

Schaaf alleges Chivers showed up to his house the morning of the trip already smelling like alcohol. Though Chivers looked normal and relatively sober, Schaaf testified, “He goes from sober to blackout, like that.”

After stopping to pick up some alcohol in Sherwood Park, Schaaf testified the pair headed out toward Jasper. Schaaf told the court Keith drank between three and five beers along the way to Jasper at various points, as the men would stop, and Chivers would get out of the vehicle and have a beer.

Even once they arrived at the east park gate, the men pulled over and went on a little trail hike, the court heard. The two friends each had a beer and a shot of Fireball.

The two arrived in Jasper and settled into their room at the Tonquin, went to the hot tub for about 45 minutes, and had a couple of beers in the room before going to dinner, Schaaf testified.

“By this point Keith had been drinking all day, and he was extremely intoxicated,” Schaaf told the court.

Schaaf told the court he consumed five drinks over the course of the night himself, but “nowhere near Keith’s amount.” Schaaf claims to have consumed three beverages before dinner, and two with dinner. He said he thinks he had two rye and ginger ales at the restaurant.

“Keith only had two or three himself, but all of a sudden got really bad at the table,” Schaaf testified. “He was having trouble with his meal, and he was falling asleep. He was in and out of consciousness, but never asleep for more than one minute at a time.”

After asking where the washroom was located, Chivers left and never returned to the table, according to Schaaf.

Because Schaaf had paid $450 for the ski package and accommodation, the agreement between the two was that Chivers was supposed to keep paying for dinner, drinks and other items throughout the trip up to $450.

Dinner was $180, but it became clear Chivers had skipped the bill in his drunken state, Schaaf testified.

Leaving cell phones as collateral, Schaaf told the court he went back to the hotel to get money for the bill.

He found his friend more than an hour later back at the hotel.

Schaaf admitted he was drunk too but said he “was very aware of the situation,” and decided to confront his friend about skipping the bill.

“I wasn’t exactly in the mood (to drink)… I didn’t feel like drinking (heavily) due to Keith’s condition,” Schaaf told the court. “But I know Keith well. Something was going on in his mind. He had hostility toward me… I told him I wasn’t interested in babysitting him, and to watch his drinking.”

Then Chivers struck Schaaf, with the hit being described as a perfect punch, directly where the jawline meets the neck.

Schaaf would later tell police in a statement, “I confronted him and basically explained he left me in a bad situation. I turned, he punched me, and he kept beating me. He hit me outside the hotel room, and attacked me into the room.”

Schaaf testified that during the struggle he managed to get free, and ended up putting Chivers in a headlock. Schaaf described the headlock as an attempt to subdue and calm his friend, before saying, “Thanks for breaking my jaw, buddy,” and leaving for the hospital.

“I knew it was broken. I couldn’t line up my teeth,” Schaaf said.

Sometime shortly after, a person from the Tonquin Inn called RCMP to inform them a victim had gone to the medical centre. Corporal Tibor Lichter and Sergeant Rick Bidaisee responded.

After a free cab ride to the hospital, Schaaf testified he was refused treatment at the Seton Jasper Healthcare Centre. Schaaf alleged to be at the hospital for only 15 minutes, saying he told medical staff he had a broken jaw, to which they said he did not.

“They gave me painkillers and said to go to Edmonton in the morning. The doctor said to ‘sleep it off,’” Schaaf said. “It’s still mind-boggling.”

Defence counsel Dino Bottos asked Schaaf, “The doctor told you to sleep it off. Wasn’t the doctor telling someone who was drunk to ‘sleep it off’?” To which Schaaf replied, “Not necessarily.”

Schaaf testified it took 36 hours for him to see the correct specialist, and that he remained in the hospital for another two days after his procedures. It took three months before full movement would return to his jaw, and doctors have told Schaaf he’ll always experience pain.

As Cpl. Lichter approached the hospital that night, he testified he saw a taxi pulling away. After going into the medical centre, a woman at the front desk mentioned she was, “Happy the man (Schaaf) had left, as he was agitated, and the circumstance made her leery.”

After the RCMP showed up to the Tonquin, they found a man — who identified himself as Chivers — sitting outside. By the time Schaaf made his way back to the Tonquin from the medical centre, Chivers was already in the presence of police.

Cpl. Lichter testified that he made no indication of Chivers apparent sobriety or drunkenness in his notes. But he did recount Chivers, “Was not grossly intoxicated, and he was polite. Well spoken. None of the normal signs associated with intoxication.”

Schaaf had broken his jaw 25 years ago, he told the court. The previous break happened on the same side, but in a different area closer to his chin.

Edmonton medical personnel told Schaaf that the previous break to his jaw was a saving grace, because his jaw was pinned and wired from before, so doctors believed the wiring held his jaw together marginally after the alleged assault by Chivers.

Defence counsel Bottos argued Schaaf’s impairment during the night in question could raise doubt surrounding the validity of his testimony. Bottos also questioned why RCMP had taken audio recordings of Schaaf’s statements, but only hand written notes when questioning Chivers.

To which Cpl. Lichter replied, “I don’t have an answer for that.”

The case was put over to Feb. 5.