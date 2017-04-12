Man charged after robbing Jasper TD bank

A 29-year-old man from Jasper was arrested after allegedly robbing the TD Bank on April 11.

According to police, around 9:45 a.m. Jasper RCMP received a high priority call for a robbery in progress at the TD Bank on Patricia Street. Upon arrival, officers were told that the suspect had fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

According to police, the man allegedly handed a note to a bank teller stating that it was a robbery and to hand over all of the cash in the till. No employees were harmed.

Shortly after, RCMP officers received a call for a theft of a vehicle on Elm Avenue. A Shaw Cable employee was working behind the library when a male ran up to his van and jumped in it. The Shaw employee tried to intervene but the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed, damaging an electrical box located behind the library at the same time. With the description provided by the Shaw employee, police were able to connect the recent robbery and the theft of the van to the same suspect.

Jasper RCMP officers immediately forwarded the description of the male and the van to Hinton RCMP. An hour later, police in Hinton located the van and conducted a high risk traffic stop. The male driver was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Mauro Parker was charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, dangerous driving and breach of an undertaking. He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear at the Jasper Provincial Court on April 13.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.