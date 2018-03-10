Maligne Lake Road closed until March 15

Avalanche risk has prompted Parks Canada to close Maligne Lake Road until March 15.

Also, the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) will be closed on Monday, March 12 at noon until late Wednesday, March 14 between Athabasca Falls, south of Jasper and Saskatchewan River Crossing (Highway 11 junction) due to avalanche risk.

These closures will allow for avalanche control work followed by road crews conducting the necessary snow removal, according to Parks.

“Springtime in the Canadian rockies often means avalanche control work on our avalanche prone roads like the Icefields Parkway and Maligne Lake Road,” a press release read. “Consequently, these roads may be temporarily closed at any time from now until the end of the avalanche season (usually the end of April). The much welcomed warm and sunny weather, or moderate to heavy spring rains can quickly raise the avalanche hazard. When this happens, Parks Canada will temporarily close roads until the avalanche hazard is mitigated – either cold overnight temperatures stabilize the snowpack, or avalanche control actions are implemented.”

To avoid closures, users of the Icefields Parkway and the Maligne Road should travel early in the day, and have travelled beyond slide areas before mid-day. The slide areas are:

Icefields Parkway – from the Parker Ridge Trailhead in the north to the Saskatchewan Crossing in the south,

Maligne Road – all points south of the Medicine Lake outflow.