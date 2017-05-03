Long-time community member, councillor passes away

There are very few people who leave a lasting impact on their community. Vonna Arsenault was one of those people.

Arsenault lost her courageous battle with cancer on April 26 at the age of 68. She is survived by her husband Leo and two daughters Felina and Hilary, as well as her grandson Bowen Schnell.

Born a true Jasperite, Arsenault grew up exploring the mountains with her siblings Vladi and Vaida until she found her true calling as a teacher.

After attending university in Edmonton she returned to Jasper to take up a teaching position at the Jasper Junior/Senior High School. Over the next three decades she continued enriching the lives of students at both the high school and Jasper Elementary School (JES).

“She was a joy to work with. She was a kind, caring and excellent teacher, and amongst her many peers, I would say she was one of the best,” said Bryn Thomas, principal of JES for 17 years.

“She’ll be remembered with both fondness and gratitude by both students and teachers.”

One of those students was Thomas’ daughter, Gilly, who first met Arsenault as a student in junior high.

“I loved Vonna because she respected everyone in her class. As a young teen that is what is important. Respect. Vonna had a way of listening to what anyone offered in class, in a serious, thoughtful way, and then responding in a way that showed she heard and valued what had been asked or contributed,” wrote Gilly.

“She was extraordinary, because she did that with everyone.”

Gilly credits Arsenault for inspiring her to become a teacher years later. After graduating from university Gilly returned to Jasper to work as a substitute teacher regularly covering Arsenault’s class.

“It was an honour, a privilege and so much fun to be her colleague,” Gilly wrote, adding one of her fondest moments happened outside of the classroom.

At one point the two of them decided to take up dance lessons, but it wasn’t the dance moves that Gilly said she remembers, it was the laughter.

“I knew that she loved to laugh because of being a student. She could belly laugh like few people could. I never knew that she would join me in laughing our way through dance classes.”

Jill Fenton, a former teacher and principal who worked with Arsenault, shared similar memories.

“We taught students first, subjects second. That probably epitomizes what Vonna was like,” said Fenton. “She gave students a sense of worth as individuals.”

Fenton’s daughter Tobi, who was taught by Arsenault, agreed.

“I have a memory of this Grade 9 arts class we had with Vonna and there was a girl who was very troubled, attempted suicide a few times, and I always remember Vonna including her,” said Tobi. “Sometimes kids like that might be marginalized but Vonna always made sure to include her and led by example for the rest of us by showing her compassion.”

If it wasn’t Arsenault’s compassion and sense of humour that stood out, it was her many other talents, including her artistic flair.

“One of my memories of her integrity and passion, was when her teaching assignment included mathematics. She claimed that this wasn’t her forte, but as she dove into the learning she found that she could use her artistic talents to make this subject come alive for her students,” wrote Raymond Blanchette-Dubé, a former principal for JES.

Dale Karpluk, a former colleague and one of Arsenault’s neighbours, recalled one of her more memorable art projects.

“She attended a fine arts conference in Lake Louise one year and came home passionate about her Grade 6 art classes. She bought quality art paper and real flowers for the students to paint. I think her enthusiasm worked because I know at least two homes that still have Vonna’s Grade 6 flower projects proudly in their living rooms,” said Karpluk.

Beyond the classroom, Arsenault was also known for her love of the mountains and enjoyed skiing and hiking.

“She was an active hiker and climber and as kids here in Jasper we grew up hiking and skiing, but rocking climbing was very foreign and something so extreme, but here was our Grade 9 language arts teach who was an accomplished rock climber. I remember that impressing me deeply about Vonna,” said Tobi. “She always seemed to be in the moment.”

One of those moments happened only a few months ago before Fenton left for Rwanda.

“I remember bumping into her on the street, she always invited me down for coffee, and she had done some baking and wanted to hear about everything that was going on. One day she chased me down the road and said I have something for you. She went out and came back and she had a little cloth bag and inside a handkerchief, she always used a handkerchief, and inside was the most perfect white peach that she kept for me,” said Fenton. “It made you feel special.”

Arsenault was also known for enjoying some of the finer things in life, including ballet and opera as well as a good book.

In 1972 Arsenault married her soul mate Leo and together the two started a family raising two little girls Felina and Hilary.

Vonna also had a passion for politics, regularly taking her Grade 6 students to the Alberta Legislature for an annual field trip, followed by holding a mock parliament in class.

That passion followed her into retirement.

In 2013 she was elected to the Jasper municipal council and became a champion for environmental causes.

“Vonna loved her community and she constantly showed her passion for the protection of the environment and supported green initiatives while on council,” wrote Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empey.

“When the opportunity arose I loved to travel to meetings with her as she shared many stories of growing up in Jasper and the vast history. Her ability to tell these stories made you feel you were part of it and you always learned something new.”

Mayor Richard Ireland said he was always impressed by Arsenault’s commitment and determination.

“My fondest memory is meeting Vonna and Leo on a hike a couple of summers ago. My wife and I were descending Sulphur Skyline but still above treeline. It was blustery and cloudy; rain was immanent if not already in the air. We met Vonna and Leo still heading up. Vonna was terribly sight impaired at the time, but so long as she could make out Leo’s form in front of her, she was more than content to continue. We stopped and chatted for a bit. Despite the conditions, Vonna had no intention of turning around. She had started with a purpose; she intended to complete that purpose. We continued our descent; she and Leo continued on up,” wrote Ireland.

“It was a perfect example of Vonna’s attitude: no self-pity, no reservations, no self-doubt; just calm, controlled, relentless forward motion. That was the attitude she brought to council.”

It’s that attitude and more that her friends and family will remember as they celebrate Arsenault’s life on May 13 at the Jasper Activity Centre. The celebration of life begins at 2 p.m.

