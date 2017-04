Calling all gardeners.

The Jasper Local Food Society is hosting a workshop to swap seeds with fellow gardeners and learn about a new pilot project to establish a local seed library.

The event will be held on April 15 at the Jasper Municipal Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be a short film at 11:30 a.m. and free packets of regionally grown, organic seeds will be available for those who attend.