Local artist gets acquainted with ‘perfect strangers’

A few years ago local artist Jason Bartziokas was at a marathon, cheering on his wife, when he noticed one man that would trigger a three-year art project.

“This guy was getting ready for his run and he was wearing every running accessory in the world—the cap, the gloves, the water bottle belt—just everything,” Bartziokas said. “I just stood there thinking ‘man, this guy is so intense’.

“He was comically intense.”

Bartziokas snapped a photo of the man.

Later that night as he was flipping through the day’s photos, he stumbled across the random runner again. Still entertained by the image of the man, Bartziokas hauled out his sketchpad and drew a cartoon-esque portrait of the man.

“It was really fun to do that and it gave me a bit of a chuckle at the end of the day,” Bartziokas said.

After that the artist started noticing all sorts of interesting strangers sauntering around Jasper—mostly tourists during the long days of summer. For every intriguing person, Bartziokas took a candid photo, eventually turning the person into an animated sketch.

“I think as a local, part of the intrigue about the busy season is all the people passing through. For me, I love people watching and I think that’s what I’m really capturing with these paintings,” he said.

Now after three years, Bartziokas has crafted enough portraits to host an exhibit titled Perfect Strangers. The show will be held at the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum and Archives from Jan. 5 to Feb. 12, with an artist reception on Jan. 13 from 7-9 p.m.

“I made a commitment to the museum that I would do this for this time, but realistically now that I see where this is going, I would have liked another year,” the artist said. “During the last few months I’ve been working on these pieces for a few hours every night and they’ve really transitioned.

“At first they were just a fun way to unwind at the end of the day, but now I’m wondering where else I can take these.”

Since that first sketch of the well-prepared runner, Bartziokas said he’s also played around with various media, starting with watercolour and ink before eventually evolving to acrylic paint on Mylar sheets.

As to what exactly makes a stranger stand out, Bartziokas said he isn’t actually sure.

“Whoever they are, they just kind of have this it factor for me—just something about them in a certain situation that makes them pop,” he said after referencing one of the show’s portraits called The Perfect Gentleman.

“It was a man and his wife in the grocery store and I don’t think they were having the best time, and she was carrying all the groceries and I just thought ‘like man, help her out,’” Bartziokas said. “It’s usually a moment where there’s something kind of happening and I feel like I should be taking a photo.

“When I look at each drawing I can specifically remember where I was and what type of day that was and what exactly that person was doing.”

Last January Bartziokas had a well-received exhibit at the museum, Familiar Faces, which showcased portraits of Jasperites. While still portraits, he said the creation process for Perfect Strangers was completely different.

“Last year I was painting people that I knew and I was super happy with the results and the support, but there was a lot of pressure. I was always wondering if the person was going to be happy with their portrait,” he said. “But with this project there was none of that pressure because they’re just people passing through.

“This show makes me smile and I’m really excited to see how others react to it.”

Bartziokas said after the show he will continue capturing perfect strangers in random moments.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca