Library vandal pleads guilty

One of two men accused of vandalizing the Jasper Library and Cultural Centre in April 2016 pled guilty to five counts of mischief causing damage and a failure to comply with conditions in Jasper Provincial Court, Feb. 9.

According to the Crown, on April 19, 2016 Chase Fogarty-Landsman and a co-accused broke into the library while it was still under construction and spray painted several walls. Several fire extinguishers were also discharged. Police estimated at the time there was more than $5,000 in damage.

Shortly after the call, police received another complaint of graffiti in the pedestrian underpass below the train tracks on Hazel Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a significant amount of graffiti, including the word “Chase.”

The RCMP also received calls about graffiti to a vehicle parked at the hospital, as well as a Bobcat owned by Jasper Concrete. Graffiti was also found on a local business in the downtown core and a senior’s residence.

Police were able to locate both suspects believed to be involved in the vandalism and took a statement from both of them who admitted to damaging the properties.

Both individuals were under conditions at the time not to enter the library after previously breaking into it.

The co-accused in this case is Parker Broadfoot, who has a trial set for Feb. 24. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

In June, the Fitzhugh incorrectly reported that Broadfoot had his charges withdrawn. Those charges are still before the court. The three charges that were withdrawn on May 26, 2016, were similar in nature, but related to a different incident. The Fitzhugh published a correction and regrets the mistake.

Greg Van Tighem, the town’s fire chief estimated the damage to the library to be $1,550. The remaining damage to the vehicle cost $92, after Fogarty-Landsman paid the owner $200. The Crown did not have the estimated damages to the other pieces of property.

Judge J. Higgerty handed Fogarty-Landsman a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered 150 hours of community service He also ordered him to repay the town and the car’s owner and is prohibited from going to the library.

The remaining counts against him were withdrawn. Fogarty-Landsman said he would pay the total restitution immediately.

