Legion now tax exempt

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Legion is now exempt from municipal taxes, and at least one business disagrees.

The Jasper Composite Assessment Review Board (CARB) directed Jasper’s tax assessor — Accurate Assessment Group Ltd. — to prepare the Legion’s tax assessment for 2018 and future years to be 100 percent exempt from municipal taxation, which means Jasper’s municipal tax pool just got a bit smaller.

The decision came after an appeal by the Legion.

The CARB decision means Jasper councillors will soon have to rule whether the Legion should pay outstanding 2015 and 2016 municipal taxes of $11,790.32.

Though the Legion paid municipal taxes in 2014, council deferred the Legion’s 2015 and 2016 requests for exemption in 2015 and 2016 as they reviewed the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

The municipality found tax exemption authority is within the purview of tax assessors and, in the case of an appeal, the CARB.

“(The Municipality of) Jasper wanted a legal decision as to whether we were tax exempt or not,” Legion president Ken Kuzminski told council after CARB presented its Jan. 17 decision at a Feb. 13 committee meeting. “We are tax exempt. It’s taken a long time for (CARB) to come to this decision. We’d like to put this behind us and move forward.”

Kuzminski told council the organization has been talking about becoming tax exempt since Jasper was established as a municipality in 2001.

“Parks never used to charge us.”

The municipality has about a month left if it wants to appeal.

Funding the competition

Though the decision as to whether or not the Legion would be tax exempt was not council’s to make, local business owner George Andrew expressed his displeasure with (the CARB’s) decision to local politicians.

As owner of the Astoria Hotel and De’d Dog Bar & Grill, Andrew told council his business is directly affected.

“The Legion provides a great service to community and visitors, but unfortunately it’s detrimental to my business,” said Andrew, estimating losses of $50,000 annually. “My Fridays and Saturdays have diminished. I’m paying commercial (rate)… It would seem I’m funding my competition. I think that is unfair.”

Legion member Keith Henderson was quick to say while he understands business owners looking for financial benefits anywhere they can find them, the Legion is in a different position.

“Mr. Andrew doesn’t donate his building for events benefiting the community on an ongoing basis. We’ve had four in the last month we haven’t charged rent for,” said Henderson. “We raise funds for a couple purposes: Serving veterans, their families, and remembrance. We don’t do it to pad a bankbook. We’re more successful than in years past, but anyone who has lived in this community long enough can remember the legion was a popular spot for locals (10 – 15 years ago).”

Henderson compared the municipality taxing the Legion the same way it does a bar, to say, taxing a church bake sale the way it taxes the Bear’s Paw Bakery.

“This is the way Legions across Canada raise money.”