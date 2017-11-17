Lac La Biche man wanted for first-degree murder

Police are on the hunt for a man they intend to charge with first degree murder.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau (22) of Lac La Biche is wanted in connection with the Oct. 28 death of Michael Mountain, 26.

The RCMP says a woman reported missing the same day Mountain’s body was discovered, Mandi Leigh Boucher of the Buffalo Lake Metis settlement, 25, is known to Boudreau and may be with him. Investigators have been following up on tips that Boudreau and Boucher have been seen in Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Boyle and Edmonton.

The RCMP believes Boudreau may be armed and dangerous and caution the public not to approach him if he is seen but instead call police immediately. He is described as follows:

22-year-old Metis man

Approximately 85 kg (188 lbs) in weight

Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) in height

Black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoos on his neck and the right side of his face.

Mandi Boucher is described as follows:

25-year-old Metis woman

Approximately 155 cm (5”1”) in height

Approximately 68 kg (150 lbs) in weight

Brown hair

Green eyes

The RCMP requests that anyone with information about this case call the Lac La Biche RCMP Detachment. In the event that callers wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.