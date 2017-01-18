JES recycles its way to $1,100

Jasper Elementary School (JES) faced off against more than a dozen other schools across the region for an electronic waste challenge in October.

After months of waiting, JES was recently crowned the winner, earning $1,100 to put towards environmental projects.

According to the contest organizers, students collected 3,425 kilograms of e-waste. Grade 4 students Sophie Bennett and Daisy McLeod said they’d like to see the money go towards worm compost bins, more compost bins or a tower garden to grow fruits and vegetables inside the school.

“I didn’t even know what e-waste was before the contest. Now I know it’s old computers and cellphones and chargers and electronics that aren’t being used anymore,” Bennett said. “We had a lot of fun and learned a lot.”

To help collect their huge haul, many students hung up posters around town asking for waste donations, and sent letters to local businesses asking for unused electronics. Many locals and businesses happily accepted the challenge. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge donated four vans full of e-waste.

The students also said the Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre and Mountain Park Lodges contributed a huge amount to the cause.

West Yellowhead Recycles and Alberta Recycling organized the e-waste challenge. According to contest organizers, students collected more than 39,000 pounds of e-waste throughout the West Yellowhead region.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca