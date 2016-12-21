JES food chain tradition continues

The cold weather didn’t stop the students of Jasper Elementary from participating in their annual crafty food bank donation, Dec. 16.

In years gone past, the students would hand-deliver bags of nonperishable food to the Jasper Food Bank by lining up along the street and passing each bag hand-to-hand, creating a human food chain, eventually getting the bags to the basement of St. Mary and St. George Anglican Church Hall, where the food bank is located.

However, this year’s crisp temperatures kept the students indoors, where they formed a chain throughout the school, starting and ending in the lobby.

Jasper Food Bank president, Patrick Mooney, was at the end of the chain, picking up brimming boxes of food, and driving them to the food bank.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca