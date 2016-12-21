You Are Here: Home » Archive » JES and École Desrochers celebrate Christmas

JES and École Desrochers celebrate Christmas

Students at Jasper Elementary School (JES) and École Desrochers put down their books to celebrate Christmas before the holidays. 

JES students host Christmas Idol. Submitted photo.

The theme for this year’s show at JES was “Christmas Idol,” loosely based on the television series American Idol. 

The students donned their best outfits and impersonated some of their favourite musicians while belting out some classic Christmas tunes, Dec. 14 and 15.

At École Desrochers students celebrated their last day of school before the holidays with a delicious crêpe breakfast on Dec. 16.

Paul Clarke
editor@fitzhugh.ca

