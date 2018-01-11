Jasper’s New Year’s baby

Though Jasper had to wait an extra day, baby girl Leila Lecompte is back home with her proud parents.

She was born to parents Sonia Girard and Keven Lecompte, and to her three-year-old brother Romain Lecompte.

As a one up on Hinton, hospital staff confirmed to Girard that Leila was in fact the first 2018 baby in the region.

“We are lucky and happy parents,” says Girard. “The Hinton staff are amazing… kudos for their great work.”

Leila was born on Jan. 2, 2018 at 9:42 a.m. weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Girard also thanked her doula, Jenna McGrath of Jasper Wellness.

“She is awesome.”

~ Evan Matthews