Jasper’s Movember Men

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper’s local fire department is helping to “Change the face of men’s health,” and they’re asking for your help to do it.

Taking part in Movember 2017, the men are all growing moustaches to raise awareness surrounding men’s health issues such as depression in men, prostate cancer and other male cancers, according to fire chief Greg Van Tighem.

“The Movember Foundation is saving and improving men’s lives through projects focused on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention,” says Van Tighem.

“Men are dying too young, so we’re asking the community to help the JVFB team make a difference by supporting us.”

Movember is the only charity tackling men’s health on a global scale, year-round, according to its website.

By encouraging men — whom the charity refers to as “Mo Bros” — to get involved, Movember aims to increase early cancer detection, diagnosis and effective treatments, and ultimately reduce the number of preventable deaths, according to its website. Besides annual check-ups, the Movember Foundation encourages men to be aware of family history of cancer and to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“Movember is a great opportunity to fundraise against cancer, which is killing thousands of people each day,” says firefighter Emanuele Bulfon. “Sadly, I know many people who have cancer or have died because of it. Every little bit helps to try and find a cure for this devastating illness.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, according to the Movember website, and rates are on consistently the rise. By 2030, experts estimate there will be 1.7 million men living with prostate cancer worldwide.

Because Movember is independent of government funding, Movember organizers say the organization can challenge the status quo and invest quicker to find and fund innovative men’s health research and projects, projects the organization believes will work. Movember says it has funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects around the world.

To donate, visit movember.com and search “Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade.”

The Jasper firefighters will host a Movember fundraiser at Montana’s on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., and are inviting the public to bring out the whole family. The firefighters will continue fundraising until Dec. 20.