Jasper’s Marmot to host national ski championships

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

It’s about to get all Olympic in Jasper.

Cam Jenkins told the Fitzhugh on Wednesday afternoon Feb. 28 that Marmot Basin has been confirmed as the site for the Freestyle Canada Canadian Championships for single and dual moguls on March 22-25.

Thirteen of the 14 members of Canada’s national men’s freestyle team have been confirmed, including PyeongChang gold medallist Mikael Kingsbury. Jenkins, the chief of competition for the event, said he’s waiting on confirmation from the women’s team, which is in Japan.

Jenkins said 90 athletes in total should be registered for competition by go time. Single moguls will be held on March 24 and doubles on March 25.

Jasper has played host to junior nationals and regional and provincial meets, but has never held a national freestyle championship.

“It’s been years and years of work” landing the event, Jenkins said. “Marmot really pulled out all the stops. This will be better than TV.”

Brian Rode, vice president of marketing for Marmot Basin, started with the hill years ago as a ski instructor.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “This may not hold the same cache as the Olympics, but these athletes are going to come here and do exactly the same thing. What would you give to see a gold medal run at the Olympics?”

Check next week’s Fitzhugh for a complete story.