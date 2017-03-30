Jasper well represented at freestyle championships

Thirteen freestyle skiers from Jasper put it all on the line for the final competition of the season–the Alberta Provincial Championships, March 23-26.

The athletes competed in three different events including slope style, moguls and dual moguls in Calgary.

Capping off her best season to-date, Alison Brown finished first overall in both the moguls and dual mogul competitions.

Not to be forgotten, Demi Sparrow also had a solid outing finishing 14th overall in the moguls, while Kate Jehn finished 20th.

In the slopestyle event, Melissa Urton threw down for Jasper placing third overall and second in her age group. She also finished 23rd in the moguls.

Her teammate, Jada Boychuk also had a solid performance finishing third for her age group in the slopestyle competition.

On the men’s side, Tyson Bashforth, a former Jasper athlete who now competes with the provincial team, placed first overall in dual moguls and second overall in the moguls. Ezra Jenkins, who also skis for the provincial team, placed fifth overall in the moguls and second in the dual moguls.

Theron Boyer, Tommy Hladun, Eli Erb Beauchamp and Hunter Boyer finished 11th, 22nd, 32nd and 35th respectively.

Noah Garby placed 29th overall in the moguls and 54th in the slopestyle competition after crashing on both his runs.

Jericho Garby also posted promising results finishing 41st overall in the moguls and 45th overall in the slopestyle competition. It was his first provincial competition since returning from a broken arm.