Jasper to host mental health summit

Talking about mental health is often a difficult subject to broach because of the fear and stigma surrounding it.

To help open up the discussion the Jasper Fire Department in partnership with CASA Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health, the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association and the Office of the Fire Commissioner, will be hosting a three-day mental health summit at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

The summit features two distinct streams: community helpers and first responders. Each stream will include educational seminars to help community helpers and first responders understand and positively manage occupational stress.

“Greg Van Tighem is the driving force behind the event and through his history with emergency services and the recent passing of Reuben Doyle I think he really felt the impetus to create something in the community to bring mental health to the forefront,” said Lourdes Nunes, a volunteer firefighter who is helping to organize the event.

Initially the summit was for first responders, such as firefighters, police officers and paramedics, however organizers quickly realized there was need to open it up to the wider community.

“I see mental health in certain way because that’s what I’ve been exposed to. I had never given any thought to the service industry or hotels but it’s starting to become apparent there’s a lot of need when it comes to mental health in the service industry so I think this stream is going to be really important,” said Nunes.

To facilitate the discussions and seminars, organizers have secured a long list of expert speakers, including Deanna Lennox, president and founder of the War Horse Awareness Foundation, Bill Rusk executive director for Badge of Life Canada and Dr. Nicholas Carleton, a psychology professor from the University of Regina.

“Mental health affects all of us. We all have good days and bad days, but I think in today’s day and age we don’t all have the opportunity to talk to people the way we used to,” said Nunes. “I think that lack of connection disrupts our ability to open up the conversation.”

She said she hopes the seminars will begin to open up that conversation so people can share their own struggles.

“People are suffering from mental health, but they’re not talking about it. We don’t look at mental health the same way as we look at other illnesses or diseases because people are afraid to talk about it. They don’t want to seem weak,” said Nunes.

Outside of the seminars there will be a variety of other activities, including the Doyle Cup memorial golf tournament, named after Reuben Doyle, a volunteer fire fighter who died by suicide last year. There will also be a barbecue on Friday night, a guided cycle tour, a yoga/spa afternoon as well as a formal fundraising gala on May 13.

Comedian Ron James will be on hand to entertain the audience during the gala. Tickets are $55 and include a dinner, show and a silent auction.

Half of the money raised during the summit will go to the Sheepdog Lodge, a rustic log cabin retreat dedicated to helping combat veterans and first responders with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The other half will go to the J9 Sparkle Foundation, which provides money to local organizations such as Community Outreach Services.

All of the workshops are free and people can register online at www.jaspermentalhealthsummit.com. If you forget to register, but still want to attend, you can also just show up.

“We really want to include as many people as we can,” said Nunes.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca