Jasper teams victorious at ladies’ bonspiel

Locals had a lot to cheer about at the Jasper Curling Rink this weekend.

The annual ladies’ bonspiel saw three Jasper teams make it to the Sunday afternoon final.

Team Dew, skip Brenda Dew, third Jill Scott, second Carol Ward and lead DeeDee Barlett took home the coveted A final championship, keeping their cool and curling deliberately through the eight-end final.

The C final, by contrast, was a racious back-and-forth battle between local teams Marquis and Bird, who despite their inspired Angry Birds uniforms, were bested by the particularly pink Marquis rink of Dorothy Marquis, third Margot Simpson, second Patti Clark and lead Roseanne Burke.

Team Bird consisted of lead Sarah Budd, second Amelia Bird, vice Tamar Couture and skip Shelley Bird.

Craig Gilbert

