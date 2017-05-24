Jasper stands up against homophobia

“I’m just so proud of Jasper.”

Those were the words uttered by Ottawa resident Marty Callsen as he watched his hometown mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia with a flag raising ceremony, May 17.

The day has taken on special meaning for Callsen in recent years after his 15-year-old daughter came out as trans female.

“Especially in smaller places, my own experience has been about the importance of raising awareness,” he said after the ceremony. “As soon as you meet an actual trans person, it changes your perspective.”

He said teenagers who have transitioned from the gender they were assigned at birth are often working through all of the same emotions and confusion all adolescents do. They need the love and support of their family and community.

“You have to show by your actions and lead by example,” Callsen said. “I love this place and I always come back but I’m even more proud of it now. She’s going to be proud to come and visit here. I feel hopeful.”

Mayor Richard Ireland and Out Jasper executive director Mychol Ormandy were given the honours to raise the flags.

“Our residents value diversity and they aspire to a community and a world free of discrimination,” he said. “Jasper is an international community. The message you’re sending today is not just local, it’s a message to the world that Jasper lives by its values.”

Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce manager Pattie Pavlov said it’s natural to feel at home, safe and at peace in this community.

“Strides still need to be made to the degree that words like homophobia and transphobia don’t exist anymore,” she said, then paraphrasing a social media post: “One day we won’t have to say we have a boyfriend or girlfriend. We’ll just say we’re in love, and that will be enough.”

A group of Grade 9 Jasper Junior/Senior High School students formed the bulk of the crowd at the chilly noon hour ceremony. Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) members Hailey Duguay and Arianne St-Jacques were among them.

“It’s heartwarming and exciting that there is openness in our community,” Hailey said. “It’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

“Jasper is a very welcoming community and there’s lots of diversity,” Arianne added. “I really like that because I feel safe. Everyone is very accepting – most people are, at least.”