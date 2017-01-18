Jasper Ski Team brings home the medals

The Jasper Ski Team had an excellent start to the 2017 season with strong results at the under-14 provincial slalom race, Jan. 14 and 15.

Held at Marmot Basin, more than 160 racers from across Alberta competed in the race. The Jasper team took home medals, ribbons, and many racers earned personal bests.

The team’s results add to its strong showing at Rabbit Hill in December, where Brynn Noble won two silver medals, Nate Boese a bronze medal, Jesse Kertesz-Knight two gold medals, and many racers earned top 10 performances.

The Jasper Ski Team under-12s will be in Nakiska for its first race of the season, Jan. 20 and 21.

Louise Knight

Special to the Fitzhugh