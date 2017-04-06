Jasper selected for $25-per-day childcare

Wildflowers Childcare was one of 22 childcare centres across Alberta that was recently selected to offer $25-per-day childcare as part of a province wide pilot project for early learning and childcare centres.

Under the $10-million program Wildflowers will receive a $500,000 operating grant for one year, with the possibility of two more years of funding. The funding will allow the local childcare centre to create two new childcare staff positions and 12 new childcare spaces, while reducing fees to $25 per day—a savings of approximately $40 a day.

The new fee structure, which will include Wildflowers’ new lunch service, will come into effect on May 1.

“Wildflowers is thrilled to be a part of this pilot project and to continue offering Jasper families a high-quality early learning environment—now at a reduced cost,” Lisa Daniel, manager of childcare services, stated in a press release.

Wildflowers was selected to be a part of the pilot project after submitting an expression of interest that included an in-depth proposal highlighting the centre’s current programming and how the funding will benefit the community. It is one of four centres in the region selected to be a part of the project.

“Reducing the cost of services for Jasper residents is one of council’s strategic priorities, so we are delighted to have been chosen to be a part of this pilot project,” stated Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland.

“We take great pride in Jasper’s unique human services delivery model, which has Wildflowers working closely with Community Outreach Services to offer quality, relevant programming to preschool children. This support from the Government of Alberta will allow us to make childcare more accessible to Jasper families—a win-win scenario for all involved.”

According to the province, the pilot project will provide nearly 1,300 affordable childcare spaces and create approximately 119 new child care staff positions.

Eric Rosendahl, MLA for West Yellowhead, said it showed his government was committed to creating affordable, quality childcare options.

“I’m proud that our government is keeping our promise to reduce the burden of childcare costs for parents, and excited to welcome a centre to our community,” Rosendahl said in the same press release.

