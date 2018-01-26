Jasper Rodeo hogtied

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Unless Parks Canada shifts its position, the Jasper Rodeo will not take place for the first time since 1925.

In a letter addressed to the rodeo association obtained by the Fitzhugh, Jasper National Park Superintendent Alan Fehr cites visitor noise complaints, addressing illegal overnight parking in the townsite, and camper demand for extra vehicle (overflow) parking as rationale to end the 93-year-old rodeo.

“While I see value in the visitor experience you provide and the high quality rodeo you offer, I am unable to commit to a long-term agreement to allow the rodeo to continue in Jasper National Park,” Fehr wrote. “There are no other locations in the park that are acceptable for this purpose.”

Since the rodeo’s license of occupation for the Whistlers Campground site was issued three years ago, Parks Canada alleges a number of major changes have occurred on the “snow dump” area the Jasper Rodeo occupies, including a 20 percent increase in visitation and a 25 percent increase in camping.

Parks Canada says it will be closing the area from the fall of 2018 until Spring 2020 for major construction. Construction may lead to the use of a number of adjacent areas for storage and staging, according to Parks, which has given the Jasper Heritage Rodeo Association two options: either move to a venue in town, or move out of JNP all together.

But rodeo association president Helen Switzer says the only venue in town big enough — inside or out — is the recreation centre.

The rodeo operated at the Jasper Activity Centre from 1977-2015, according to Switzer.

In 2013, the Jasper Culture and Recreation Board asked the rodeo association to move its event back out of the arena due to an accumulation of dirt and dust and other reasons. They moved to Whistlers Campground in 2015.

The move from the arena to Whistlers Campground cost the rodeo association close to $70,000, which included $10,000 contribution from municipal council and $43,000 CFIP grant.

Last May the rodeo association began the process of applying for a one-year extension on its license of occupation at the Whistlers Campground site.

“Now we’re being told we can’t stay (at Whistlers) either, or anywhere… We have seating there for 700 people out there… It’s all steel. We’d have to dismantle it, move it, haul all of the dirt, and put it all back together,” says Switzer. “We don’t want to move the facility unless it’s a permanent move… But it’s important the rodeo stays in Jasper.”

Going back to 2014, the rodeo association has been working with Parks Canada on a three-year trial basis at the site, mainly focusing on Parks’ biggest concern: rodeo noise affecting campers’ experience, and subsequent complaints at Whistlers Campground, according to Switzer.

Parks Canada did not provide the specific number of campground refunds issued in response to complaints about the rodeo, which takes place in August, by presstime.

Over the last number of years rodeo organizers have taken steps — including reconfiguration of the sound set up — to bring the rodeo’s volume down year-over-year.

The association measured the 2017 rodeo’s decibel level at an average of 79.5 decibels inside the rodeo grounds, according to the association, and an average of 55.5 decibels on Whistler Campground loops 11 and 13.

The sound technician did not pick up any rodeo noise on loop nine. Those averages should fall well within Parks Canada’s acceptable range, according to Switzer, whoi said rodeo festivities never go past 9 p.m.

A spokesperson said noise complaints received by Parks show the rodeo’s attempts to mitigate noise has not worked.

As for the parking issues — both in town, and overflow at Whistlers Campground — Switzer says she isn’t sure how parking is tied to the rodeo. While Parks Canada designated 40-50 overflow parking spots at Whistlers according to its letters, Switzer says she’s never seen more than 10 overflow cars parked there.

Parks Canada did not provide statistics relating to Whistlers Campground overflow parking by presstime, but said the rodeo has hindered some campers’ experience.

“These arrangements resulted in fewer campsites being available and the elimination of overflow parking during the peak camping season,” says JNP spokesperson Steve Young. “Furthermore, the site will be an important staging area for the reconstruction of Whistlers campground beginning in 2019. For these reasons, the current site is not a suitable long-term location for the rodeo.”

Last ditch effort

The rodeo association isn’t giving up yet.

Rodeo association treasurer Gail Lonsberry has created a petition to save the rodeo which has gathered roughly 300 signatures online and another 300 signatures on hard copies placed at businesses around town.

“We’re a part of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association… These (cowboys) are the cream of the crop,” says Lonsberry. “This event brings people from all over the world. People plan their trips around this rodeo… They contact us all the time.”

The rodeo association has also contacted Member of Parliament Jim Eglinski, and local politicians as a last ditch effort, Switzer says.

The lease for the Whistlers site was for two years; Young said a one-year extension for 2018 allows organizers time to make arrangements.

Since the rodeo association retains a license of occupation for storage of goods for the site, Parks Canada says the association may use part of the Whistlers Campground for storage until 2023.