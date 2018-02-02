Jasper RCMP seek owners of abandoned boat, trailer

Police in Jasper are investigating after a driver pulled a Polkaroo.

Const. Patrick Vallee said in a press release on Friday that officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Highways 16 and 93 shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday to find a boat and trailer in the ditch, but no vehicle hauling them.

The older male driver was described as wearing a blue winter jacket. He was driving an older model Toyota SUV, also blue in colour.

The Apollo brand inboard lake cruiser bore what appeared to be a registry number of 23K5364.

