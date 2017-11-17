Jasper RCMP seek missing 24-year-old man

The Jasper RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24 year-old male.

Jessie Hubbard was last heard of on October 22nd, 2017 in the Jasper area. Police believe Jessie might have been in the Edmonton area on November 4th, 2017 and could possibly still be in the Edmonton area.

Jessie is described as followed:

– 180 cm

– 64 kg

– Blue eyes

– Dark brown hair

– Goatee

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the Jasper RCMP at (780) 852-4421. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.