Jasper RCMP lay separate impaired charges hours apart

Two residents were arrested and charged for impaired driving less than 24 hours apart, according to the Jasper RCMP.

During the early hours of April 6, police stopped a vehicle on Connaught Drive and conducted a sobriety check with the driver. The 22-year-old male driver failed the test and was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was transported to the police detachment where he provided samples of his breath. His driver’s license was also suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

On April 7, Jasper RCMP received a complaint of an impaired driver. A concerned citizen told police that an intoxicated female had stumbled out of the Downstream Lounge and had driven away.

RCMP officers were able to locate the vehicle driving on Pine Avenue around midnight. The female driver failed a roadside screening test and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. She was then transported to the police station where she provided samples of her breath.

The 21-year-old female, also a resident of Jasper, was charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Her driver’s license was also suspended and her vehicle was impounded.

During their interactions with police the officers allege both subjects attempted to hide their consumption of alcohol.

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of accidents in Canada with over a thousand people being killed every year in impairment-related crashes,” wrote RCMP Const. Patrick Vallee.

“Jasper RCMP officers continue to be out in full force every day and every night in an attempt to locate and remove impaired drivers from our roads and ensure safe driving behaviours of all motorists.”

The Jasper RCMP encourages people to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.